SONIO and Tink join forces

As per the official announcement, the partnership aims to address the growing need for enhanced security and user experience for the online gaming industry. By leveraging the strengths of both companies, clients are set to benefit from a more secure, efficient, and seamless customer verification experience.

By leveraging Tink’s Account Check, SONIO is able to offer its merchants the ability to onboard users with more ease as well as validate account information for deposit limit increases.











Officials from SONIO stated that its identity orchestration platform is built around a single integration approach, allowing customers to adapt to changes in regulatory requirements or compliance directives, ensuring a smooth KYC process. Partnering with Tink enables us to further enhance SONIO's product offering and enrich its compliance expertise in the DACH region.





About Tink

Tink is a payment services and data enrichment platform. Through more than 6,000 connections to banks, Tink provides payments, banking, and lending solutions that power the new world of finance – whether that’s making account-to-account payments, onboarding new users, making better risk decisions or creating engaging money management tools. As a wholly owned subsidiary of Visa, Tink was founded in Sweden as a key player of Open Banking.







Currently, Tink is present in 19 markets with an enhanced fintech platform that goes beyond its Open Banking beginnings, to serve many of the world’s largest financial institutions. Tink seeks to enable its partners to take processes that are filled with friction and replace them with data-driven experiences that helps eliminate complexity for millions of consumers across the globe. For more information visit tink.com.





About SONIO

Advanced Living Technologies GmbH, located in Austria, is the developer behind the SONIO Management Software. The SONIO Platform has evolved into a comprehensive IDaaS (Identity as a Service) solution, designed to simplify and absorb the complexities involved in identity verification, proof of address, affordability, and compliance checks. By ensuring the capture of an authentic identity, SONIO guarantees the uniqueness of each customer, effectively preventing the possibility of duplicate accounts under alternate pseudonyms or identities. This approach aims to streamline the online onboarding process, removing burdensome administrative procedures and paving the way for an efficient customer experience.

