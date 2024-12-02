Sonavation launches biometric password manager IDKEY

IDKEY devices is a FIDO Ready U2F/UAF biometric password manager and key product that provides multi-factor authentication for online systems, documents, files and facilities.

IDKEY is backed by Sonavation’s patented 3D biometric ultrasound surface scan technology, which provides in-depth scan of a user’s biometric fingerprint. As a result, the multi-factor authentication product is able to create a unique identifier for each user.

The device is fully compliant with FIDO universal second factor (U2F/UAF) standards and stores the user’s biometric information on the device itself.