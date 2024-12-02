Solus Connect, One-Tech launch security software to stop cybercriminals

According to the press release, Solus Connect delivers high-level security software that eliminates the need for dongles, passwords, PINS and security tokens. Therefore, its cybersecurity technology will enable payment transaction and fraud company, One-Tech, to offer services that facilitate payment-related activities in the digital landscape.

The partnership with Solus Connect and One-Tech provides solutions that strengthen online security across multiple industries. Moreover, Solus Connect’s enhanced adaptive risk platform offers a versatile suite of multi-factor authentication capability options and integrates artificial intelligence (AI), biometric solutions, and behavioural tools.

Furthermore, the platform is also multi-industrial as KYC is essential for access into secure facilities such as buildings and is essential when establishing provenance – especially in high value transactions requiring authenticity. Additionally, The Solus and One Tech alliance allows us to license the platform to sectors including banking, high-risk industries, pharmaceutical, antiquities, and building/hotel management.