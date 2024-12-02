Solarisbank and Swisscom launch identification solution

As part of the partnership, Swisscom Trust Services will provide the qualified electronic signature function and Solarisbank will take over the validation of the respective reference account. Solarisbank customers will be able to integrate the solution into their own product offerings, and an account opening will be possible within two to three minutes. The partners are equipping Solarisbank’s platform with BankIdent, allowing identification processes to take place through a simple transaction via an existing bank account of the user.

BankIdent is already being used in practice with the payment service Samsung Pay. According to a Solarisbank representative, their partners can now scale without restriction, while fully complying with German money laundering regulations. For companies, the process offers a high level of scalability, and in addition to 24/7 availability, automation also ensures fewer personnel requirements.