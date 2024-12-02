Sokin, Jumio partner to offer digital identity verification technology

According to PaymentsJournal, Sokin offers a fixed price subscription service for global payments which cuts out repeat and hidden costs.

Besides, by integrating Jumio’s AI-powered identity verification, Sokin is enabled to validate online customers during the onboarding process. Accordingly, consumers must provide a picture of their government-issued ID with a smartphone, and then take a corroborating selfie with embedded certified liveness detection functionality. This process ensures that the customer’s identity is genuine and that he is physically present during the new account onboarding.

Moreover, Sokin enables users to make unlimited payments and transfers for one monthly fee, starting at USD 2.99. Sokin offers a subscription-based payment solution, while issuing cards in over 75 countries, wallets in over 150 countries, with more than 35 different currencies.

Overall, Jumio’s technology empowers businesses where KYC and AML compliance is built into online customer onboarding and authentication, while helping them to expand their services across different regulatory environments.