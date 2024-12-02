SoftBank backs Cybereason with USD 100 mln investment

The funds will be used by the cybersecurity-focused startup to develop new technologies and increase distribution channels. SoftBank, a subsidiary of SoftBank Group Corp, is also one of startups biggest customer and distribution partner, according to Reuters.

Following the latest financing, the security company has raised a total of USD 189 million in capital from CRV, Spark Capital, Lockheed Martin and SoftBank since its creation in 2012.

Cybereason is a US-based cyber security company specializing in endpoint detection and response software, and its products are used by companies to protect their systems from cyber-attacks, such as the recent WannaCry ransomware attack.