Socure updates its predictive analytics platform to include a single API

The platform (version 3.0), codenamed Sapphire, features a modular design and includes a single API to handle digital to physical identity verification. AU10TIX, a subsidiary of ICTS International, and a provider of global ID authentication solutions, will aid in document processing, as part of the deal.

Socures ID+ solution on its Sapphire platform, includes a series of modular offerings via a single API to validate consumers PII (email, phone, address, date of birth, SSN, Passport, Driver License), correlate the identity across more than 300 certified offline, online and social data sources. Furthermore it can provide predictions on the authenticity (whether the identity is real or not) and fraud risk of the individual.

Socures ID+ Sapphire (version 3.0) will be generally available on October 1st 2017. The news comes on the heels of Socures USD 14 million Series B funding announcement and other exciting developments at the company, including several industry partnerships.