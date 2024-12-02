Socure unveils identity verification platform for digital gaming operators in US

The Socure ID+ platform verification platform includes Intelligent KYC, Global Watchlist with monitoring for compliance, DocV, and its flagship Sigma Fraud Suite. The Intelligent KYC aims to facilitate online identity verification by auto-accepting new players across a range of demographics at scale. It passively verifies the identities of qualified players online in order to safely increase conversions and reduce drop-off rates, as per IBS Intelligence.

In addition, Intelligent KYC’s fully automated digital approach provides digital gaming operators with auto-approval rates of up to 90%, exact date of birth, and address matching to meet necessary compliance requirements. In case an applicant fails the initial passive verification, they can be stepped up to Socure’s DocV solution – an automated, fool-proof document verification process that guides the prospect through capturing a government-issued ID using their mobile device.