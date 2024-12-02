Socure to provide ID verification for Microsoft Azure

Once verified, these credentials can be used to prove an identity across different organisations to accelerate onboarding of users.

The result is an ecosystem for issuing standards-based digitally verifiable credentials, stored within an encrypted digital hub, and accessed via an individual’s digital wallet. An individual only needs to verify their information once to receive a credential they can use anywhere.

Socure has collaborated with Microsoft to provide identity verification for companies’ issuance of digitally verifiable credentials. Socure’s document verification solution, DocV, guides individuals through a verification process, using their mobile phones to capture an image of their physical ID and match it to a selfie in as little as eight seconds.

Through advanced analytics, DocV can confirm the authenticity of almost any government-issued document in circulation, including more than 3,500 identification types from around the world.