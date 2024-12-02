Socure to provide DraftKings with customer verification technology

DraftKings is a fantasy sports betting platform that revolves around a mobile app on which players can win cash prizes. The company went public in 2020 through a reverse merger with Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp.

DraftKings will use Socure’s Intelligent KYC solution, which features the use of biometrics for customer onboarding as well as its Global Watchlist Screening with Monitoring. The deal comes after Socure’s announcement in January 2021 that its Socure ID+ KYC platform had become available to support digital gaming in the states of Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia.