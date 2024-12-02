Through this partnership, UK members of Public gain the ability to invest in a portfolio of over 5,000 US-listed equities according to the official press release. Notable benefits include low foreign exchange fees, commission-free trading during US market hours, and access to advanced data and analytics tools. As a key component of this expansion, Socure is responsible for providing precise and inclusive identity verification services during the account opening process for Public's UK members.

Public, while expanding into various markets, emphasises the importance of a user-friendly experience by reducing friction during the onboarding process while maintaining a secure environment. Both Public and Socure share a common mission to create a seamless and accessible customer onboarding experience. Socure's identity verification solutions enable Public to efficiently onboard customers while mitigating potential issues related to friction and fraud.

In the company press release, representatives from Public highlighted the importance of a positive customer experience as well as a safe, smooth onboarding process when it comes to fulfilling Public's mission of making the public markets accessible for everyone.

Socure's eKYC (Electronic Know Your Customer) solution plays an important part in delivering precise identity verification experiences that are crucial for acquiring new customers and establishing trust during the account opening procedure. In situations with higher risk when additional validation may be necessary, Socure's Predictive DocV 3.0 steps in to provide enhanced verification, validating the authenticity of government-issued identification documents.

Public’s expansion in the UK

Representatives from Public also talked about the opportunities and challenges of new markets, including the UK. They revealed a demand from UK customers to invest in US stocks with fewer costs and more tools. In this context, Public is looking to improve its services accordingly as it expands into new markets.

Public's expansion into the UK facilitated by its partnership with Socure leverages an existing relationship, minimising the involvement of third-party entities. Specifically, this collaboration builds upon the strength of the multi-year partnership that Public and Socure have established in the United States.

Socure officials talked about the shared vision between the two companies and emphasised their plans to support Public's growth and its core mission. As longtime partners in promoting inclusion in the financial system, the Socure team is looking forward to aiding Public in its efforts to drive equitable access to investing.