Socure launches new fraud prevention tools

Socure’s Predictive Document Verification predicts whether or not the identity itself is safe to do business with by employing real-time data linking for accuracy and real-time identity trust decisions.

With this solution, validation checks are performed on every document and selfie resulting in auto-decision rates and risk insights. Its multi-dimensional predictive signals inform ML-driven decisioning to identify more good customers and eliminate fraudsters in real time.

The tool’s image capture delivers up to 98% auto decisioning rates within seconds, whereas other image capture tools result in only 65% to 70% auto decisioning. Socure’s Predictive Document Verification also thwarts spoofing attacks with 99.5% accuracy by utilizing NIST PAD Level-2 liveness detection and enhanced biometrics to match the selfie to the photo on the ID.