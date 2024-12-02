Socure introduces facial authentication solution

Perceive features a range of capabilities to combat the threat of account takeover and enables login authentications for high-value, high-risk transactions. The system compares the person’s face with trusted online and social media profile data to confirm the user’s identity.

The facial biometrics are then compared using Socure’s patent-pending entity resolution system to deliver an authenticity rating back to the requesting financial institution, which can then accurately confirm an identity. Perceive can be scaled in a device and is compatible with any operating system.

Perceive’s system simultaneously performs liveliness checks to prevent spoofing to ensure that the user is real and not just a photo or video clip. The Socure Social Biometrics Platform is currently used by many financial institutions, including US remittance companies and payment processors, identifying consumers in more than 175 countries worldwide.