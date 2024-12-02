Socure commercialises ID verification to governments

The company will help government clients verify that people applying for public agency benefits and services are whom they claim to be. In a news release, Socure pointed to the explosion of fraudulent unemployment claims during the pandemic as an example of that need.

Socure says its product includes unsupervised machine-learning clustering capabilities, which increase how much data goes into its identity analysis. According to the news release, Socure's identity resolution engine analyses more than 8 billion records, including credit histories, utility information, educational records and others.