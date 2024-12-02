Socure and SpecTrust partner for improved security solutions

As the press release says, the Socure ID+ platform achieves accuracy and breadth of coverage of good and bad identities and models, updated with performance feedback data from Socure’s network of more than 500 customers.

Along with its mission to eliminate identity fraud and auto-approve more customers quickly, Socure helps with financial inclusion—auto-approving up to 94% of hard-to-identify populations, including Gen Z, millennials, thin-file, credit invisible, and new-to-country consumers.

SpecTrust’s risk orchestration, assessment, and mitigation platform helps cybercrime defense teams to identify attack signatures, launch deep investigations, automate defences, and mitigate confirmed threats before they reach an application or website. SpecTrust ROAM unifies an enterprise’s teams, data, and tools into one platform to solve for risk and fraud challenges.

Together, the partnership will offer user experiences by providing trustworthy interactions at account onboarding, account takeover, funds transfer, payments processing, and identity verification across different industries, including fintech, banking, credit union, ecommerce marketplace, and payment processing.