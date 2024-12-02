Socure and Nova Credit have announced a partnership to integrate Nova Credit’s FCRA-compliant cash flow underwriting solution, Cash Atlas, into Secure’s RiskOS platform.

Socure’s RiskOS platform for orchestration and decisioning, with integrated local and global identity graphs. This technology links billions of real-time signals from verified good and bad identities to accurately identify synthetic, manipulated, deepfakes, or stolen data.

Nova Credit’s FCRA-compliant Cash Atlas solution analyses consumers’ income and spending patterns to reveal their actual repayment ability. By combining these real-time cash flow insights with Socure’s suite of identity verification and fraud prevention solutions, lenders can expand credit access to qualified borrowers who traditional models previously ignored without increasing fraud or risk. Cash Atlas's features include products such as credit cards, property leasing, auto and personal loans, and BNPL options.

Addressing barriers to credit access

This solution aims to assist both lenders and borrowers, particularly as over 25 million Americans are unscored and face challenges to obtain credit access. From recent graduates and gig workers to immigrants starting new lives in the US, traditional credit models often overlook those who consistently pay rent, utilities, and other bills but lack extensive credit histories.

Therefore, RiskOS provides lenders with a complete view of the individual by integrating data from service providers on the market, including 85 pre-integrated partners, such as Nova Credit.

The integration delivers immediate value to Socure’s enterprise clients by expanding their addressable market without compromising underwriting quality. Lenders can now uncover qualified borrowers within existing applicant pools who might have been declined under traditional models, driving both revenue growth and financial inclusion outcomes.

In addition to this partnership, in February 2025, Nova Credit launched improved document fraud detection for Income Navigator. Designed to reduce reliance on documents by 60%, it provided direct data access to financial institutions, enabling instant income verification and eliminating the need for traditional documents. The system selected better data sources for each verification, maximising safety and conversion.