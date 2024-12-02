Socure and Carahsoft to shield government agencies against identity fraud

Carahsoft will serve as Socure’s Master Government Aggregator, making their platform available through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP), National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance (NCPA), and OMNIA Partners contracts.









Since 2020, bad actors and criminal networks have launched targeted attacks against Public Sector agencies at all levels of Government, costing taxpayers billions, as per the press release. Using machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI), Socure enables Public Sector agencies to modernise their approach to identity verification and obtain highly accurate, automated decisions.

Officials from Carahsoft said that their partner’s machine learning and AI approach has created an accurate and inclusive model for identity verification in a zero-trust world. They are excited to work with Socure and their reseller network to provide these cutting edge benefits to Government customers which prevents resources from being misappropriated by cybercriminals.





Socure’s ID+ platform comes with benefits including:

Auto-approving more eligible individuals: Up to 98% for mainstream populations, and up to 94% for hard-to-identify populations including Gen Z, millennial, and new-to-country individuals;

Preventing more fraud: Capture 90% of third-party identity fraud in the riskiest 3% of users;

Reducing manual reviews: Reduce manual reviews with fully automated identity verification and fraud prevention, with a response in milliseconds.





Commenting on the partnership, Socure’s representatives stated that fraud should no longer be accepted as the cost of doing business in the Public Sector. Government agencies have been overpaying for substandard performance with the incumbent solutions that discriminate against certain populations, let through too much fraud, and put an excessive burden on good people trying to prove who they are.