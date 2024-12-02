Socure and Baker Tilly partner to offer Intelligent KYC solution





The report verifies that Socure’s Intelligent KYC product meets the CIP requirements and model risk management expectations demanded by financial institutions. It establishes that Socure’s Intelligent KYC product satisfies regulatory compliance, and creates additional assurance, for clients held to the USA PATRIOT Act’s requirements.

Baker Tilly’s audit of Intelligent KYC evaluated how the solution works, verified its accuracy, and assessed it against the model risk management supervisory framework.