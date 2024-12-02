Socure achieves StateRAMP authorisation

Having been authorised by the State Risk and Authorization Management Program (StateRAMP), the Socure ID+ platform meets the highest cloud and data security standards to assist government agencies with verifying identities, combatting fraud, and improving service delivery.





Details on the Socure ID+ platform and what the StateRAMP authorisation entails

Per the announcement information, state and local governments are now able to leverage Socure’s ID+ platform to deliver equitable access to vital services with minimal friction while meeting strict cybersecurity and data protection requirements. The Socure ID+ platform combines artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to increase auto-approval rates, reduce false positives, and protect against third-party and synthetic identity fraud.

A NASCIO survey highlights that state CIOs identified cybersecurity and risk management, digital services, legacy modernisation, and identity and access management as top priorities for 2024. Within this context, Socure’s ID+ platform provides public sector agencies with:

Auto-approval of more eligible individuals: 98% for mainstream populations, and up to 94% for hard-to-identify populations, including Gen Z, millennials, and new-to-country individuals.

Increasingly effective fraud prevention, capturing 90% of third-party identity fraud in the riskiest 3% of users.





Reduction of manual reviews with fully automated identity verification and fraud prevention, with response times of milliseconds.

An automated document verification predictive analytics platform to carry out identity verification for the 2% of people who don’t verify automatically.

StateRAMP is a certification programme for government service providers to verify their compliance with NIST 800-53 security and privacy standards. Per the press release information, the certification offers a standardised approach to cloud security and helps state and local governments procure services while protecting critical data, systems, and infrastructure from cyberattacks and ransomware. What is more, providers are subject to ongoing monitoring to maintain authorisation.

Commenting on the announcement, Socure representatives advised that the company acts as a trusted partner to government agencies in their mission to ensure people have access to the needed benefits quickly and equitably. The receipt of the StateRAMP authorisation enables Socure to further help state and local government institutions modernise digital identity verification and fight fraud, and concomitantly, the company is progressing towards its FedRAMP Moderate authorisation, which is expected to be received in full at the federal level later in 2024.





Socure’s recent developments

A provider of digital identity verification and fraud solutions, Socure’s AI and predictive analytics platform applies AI and ML techniques with trusted online and offline data intelligence to verify identities in real time.

Some of its most important developments include the October 2023 launch of a first-party fraud solution, Sigma First-Party Fraud, powered by the concurrent launch of its First-Party Fraud Consortium (FPFC), and the same-month partnership with eCU Technology which sought to expedite the customer onboarding experience and combat fraud for credit unions.