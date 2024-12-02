Societe Generale integrates dynamic security codes to cards

This innovative solution called OT MOTION CODETM consists in replacing the 3-digit security code usually printed on the back of the card with a mini-screen displaying a new dynamic code which is refreshed automatically and randomly every hour.

Thus, if the card data gets stolen, the 3-digit security code becomes useless within an hour, preventing fraudsters from re-using the information on ecommerce sites. Designed to help fight cybercrime, this solution is also very simple as it changes nothing on the online purchasing process.

The dynamic security codes were successfully tested among more than 500 people, and Societe Generale is one of the first global banks to offer its retail customers in France these next-generation cards featuring a dynamic security code.

This option is available to Societe Generale retail customers in France holding a CB/VISA card (CB/VPAY, CB/Visa, CB/Visa Premier or CB/Visa Infinite) at a price of EURO 12 per year, in addition to the card subscription.