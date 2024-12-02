Social Intelligence and LexisNexis team up to boost fraud detection platform

As per the partnership, Social Intelligence’s will analyze and distribute social data to improve fraud detection capabilities via the LexisNexis Accurint platform.

Social Media Locator, a feature included in the LexisNexis Accurint for Insurance platform since September 2014, will be available for the Accurint platform across several additional markets.

By combining the powerful capabilities of both companies, Social Media Locator allows Accurint users to discover an individual’s online presence, providing actionable intelligence relevant to a wide range of applications.

Social Intelligence is a new breed of data provider making publicly-available social data actionable via predictive scoring algorithms and SaaS-based search tools for insurance companies. By helping insurers capitalize on the explosion of social data as a resource for better insurance risk assessment, Social Intelligence is widely-recognized as the industry’s de facto source for social media searches, insurance claims investigations, and making insurance relevant to a new generation of insurance consumer.