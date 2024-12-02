SNS REAAL goes live with RiskShield for online, m-banking fraud detection & prevention

As a result, SNS REAAL will be able to provide fraud detection for its 3 banking brand labels including SNS Bank, ASN Bank and RegioBank. As part of SNS REAAL’s financial crime risk strategy, RiskShield monitors all financial transactions, online banking sessions and web anomalies to protect their banking activities and online channel services.

According to Marinus Bier, Architect at SNS Bank, RiskShield’s combination of monitoring technologies helps differentiate customer behaviour from malware and infected browsers, like man-in-the-browser and man-in-the-middle attacks.

SNS REAAL NV is a service provider in the banking and insurance sector with a prime focus on the Dutch retail market and on small and medium-sized enterprises. Its activities cover savings, investments, mortgages, insurance and pensions.

