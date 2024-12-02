SNIPES selects Forter to fight retail fraud and scale to meet customer demand

According to the press release, by using Forter’s real-time, automated fraud prevention platform, SNIPES has been able to meet customers’ online demand, which has spiked 400% since March 2020. As a relatively new entrant to the US market, SNIPES has used fraud prevention as part of its strategy to enhance the customer experience and retain new buyers. Besides, working with brands such as Nike, Jordan, Adidas, and Puma, SNIPES relies on delivering the latest footwear styles to customers during a specific release window.

Moreover, SNIPES previously used a manual review process to detect fraud, which could take several days during peak periods and delivered inconsistent results. By providing a fully automated fraud prevention platform powered by a global network of merchants, Forter is able to accurately identify legitimate transactions from fraudulent ones in real time, approving more transactions and reducing fraud.

Furthermore, the company’s officials stated that by automating the process, SNIPES approval rates have surged to more than 97%, while chargebacks are almost zero.