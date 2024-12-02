Snakk Media subjected to online scam

According to an official statement, Snakk Media said the loss will not affect the ongoing operations and its investment plans for 2017, the company having more than USD 3 million available in cash. Staples Rodway, the Snakk’s auditor, will investigate this issue and assess the possibility to recover the lost funds.

In the meantime, the company says its management has been improved and a report will be issued in this regard by Staples Rodway.