SMS Speedway and Svipe set up new identification app Knowingme ID

SMS Speedway has linked up with Svipe which operates in over 140 countries, providing technology that allows people to identify themselves using biometric passports or ID cards through cryptographic verification.

Now the two firms have entered into a formal partnership - to set up a new company, Knowingme ID - which will start with a UK launch of app technology that allows people to prove their identity online or through an app while protecting their personal data.











A faster way to verify identities

Knowingme ID app will allow people to create online passports that will verify the identities of people in seconds. It is an approach that is gaining traction in the UK and is already common in Europe where people need to confirm their identity for government websites and online purchases multiple times a day.

What this means is that the new app will digitise online transactions that normally require documentation such as passports and will address the increasing focus of regulators on finding better ways to protect citizens online.

This development will add to Svipe’s expertise in app delivery of this technology with other services such as QR Codes and website logins that don’t require users to type in a username and password. The news also builds on SMS Speedway’s services for banks and financial institutions and areas where higher security is required such as tenancies, conveyancing, council work, health services, and schools.

Officials from SMS Speedway stated that it all comes down to making it easier for their customers to do business with their customers. They gain operational efficiency, conduct business smoothly and automatically, and do more business with the same number of staff. It can all be done at the customer’s convenience without paperwork at hand. It’s done on the customer’s terms and is a seamless way to communicate.