SmilePass launches biometrics-as-a-service for onboarding

The company sees a large market opportunity, as 60% of security leaders reporting their organization may have suffered a social engineering attack in 2016.

The company provides deep learning and face matching technology with liveness detection, tokenized server sessions, and a tamper detection algorithm for use in applications. Its authentication service is offered in three tiers.

SmileCheck is a solution with geo-tracking, intended for applications with a low risk of spoofing. SmileSafe is appropriate for unsupervised verifications with spoofing concerns, while SmileSafe+ is its product for remote KYC or transactions with high fraud risk, and utilizes a secure passport-based registration process.