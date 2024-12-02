Smile to Pay by Alipay available for KFC customers

Ant Financial has offered its facial recognition technology for four years in other services based on the online payment service Alipay. The integration of Alipays ‘Smile to Pay’ facial recognition payment solution at KFC enables customers to pay without the need to reach for their wallets.

To finish a payment at a KFC outlet, a customer with an Alipay account can look at a 3D webcam that will take a picture and scan the customers face. The information will be linked to an Alipay account for identification verification while payment information is shown on a display. A click to confirm will finish the payment process.