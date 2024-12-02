SME not effectively engaging with PCI programs, survey reveals

This is caused by some challenges such as a lack of knowledge, a lack of urgency and a lack of time to dedicate to security and compliance, small merchants face. As a result, the vast majority of acquirers indicated they would like their compliance rates to be higher, with most aiming for minimum 70% compliance rate, and more than 15% targeting near-perfect compliance levels of 90%+.

Acquirers are split on how to achieve this. The majority of respondents (76%) favour regular communication (i.e. calls, emails), while managed security and compliance service and merchant education prove equally as effective with 72% favouring each.

However, in reality, 56% of acquirers do not believe fees drive compliance, and agree that the industry needs to wean itself off non-compliance revenue, which is a significant contributory factor in merchant attrition.

Sysnet’s survey also revealed that 44% of respondents consider non-compliance fees to damage their brand as an acquirer, and nearly every acquirer agreed that they need to do more to provide a SME offering that helps these merchants to secure their business and raise PCI compliance rates.