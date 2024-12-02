SmartSearch launches its operations in US





The company’s ‘one-stop’ KYC and AML platform enables clients to perform full electronic ID verification and screening in 2 seconds, and provides ongoing monitoring to alert users to any change in a client’s status.

SmartSearch allows businesses to automate their customer onboarding process. The full suite of AML checks can be performed remotely, with no need for face-to-face contact or physical documents to be exchanged. In addition, there is a fully-integrated SmartSearch app to allow checks to be performed ‘on the go’. The platform has also recently incorporated biometric facial recognition for additional security, and there are plans for further features.