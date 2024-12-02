SmartSearch launces its anti-money laundering platform, SmartOne





The company says its SmartOne is a ‘one-stop-shop platform’, which carries out KYC checks, ID, and age verification on individuals in the UK and international markets. According to Mortgage Strategy, the product comes as a response to an increase in criminal activity in non-regulated sectors.

Attempts at online fraud have jumped during the pandemic as gangs try to take advantage of people spending more time on their computers. Spam messages multiplied 220 times between February and March 2020, according to a report published by Trend Micro, while malicious URLs jumped by 260%, compared to 2019.