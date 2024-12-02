SmartSearch allows facial recognition solution for remote onboarding





Via this innovation, the company enables clients to perform KYC and AML checks, and remotely onboard their customers in seconds. This feature allows clients to do everything remotely – from protecting their businesses from fraudsters to protecting their staff from exposure to COVID-19.

SmartSearch joins a list of companies that have had to make various adjustments and additions to the services they provide due to the challenges brought on by the pandemic, as the demand for remote authentication solutions has increased.