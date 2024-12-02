Smartphone users in the UK concerned about security

According to a research conducted by BroadbandGenie.co.uk, users are most concerned that these powers are open to abuse (53%), whilst 24% think they are a breach of human rights and 23% say the extent of their powers is not justifiable. 59% say they do not believe their smartphone is secure from hackers and thieves.

For the users who have no concerns with these powers (45%), their reasons are they have nothing to hide (65%), the powers are needed to protect the country (18%), and they feel it will be used appropriately (14%).

The most popular security methods are the lock screen PIN (52%), anti-virus software (24%), lock screen password (16%) and lock screen pattern (15%). 20% of users said they are unsure if they have security systems on their phone, or have no security tools activated.