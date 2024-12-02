SmartMetric to launch SmartMetric Biometric Bitcoin Card

SmartMetrics card is a biometric, fingerprint secured, offline storage platform for Bitcoins. According to recent reports, the past daily average of Bitcoins traded was 359.846 which equates to a daily trading US dollar transaction value of USD 287.876.800 per day. This already is greater than Western Unions USD 216.000.000 and fast approaching PayPals USD 397.000.000 estimated daily transaction volume.

Bitcoin is a peer-to-peer digital currency that functions without a central authority and was first introduced in January 2009. Bitcoins are stored in anonymous ‘electronic wallets’ or code, and can travel from one wallet to another by means of an online peer-to-peer network transaction.

SmartMetric develops and sells fingerprint biometric micro sensor technology. Its main product includes Biometric Datacard, a fingerprint sensor activated card with a finger sensor onboard the card and a built-in rechargeable battery for portable biometric identification. The company has offices in New York, Nevada and Florida.

