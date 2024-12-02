SmartMetric to introduce biometric payment card in US and Europe

The announcement comes a few weeks after SmartMetric reported that it is moving forward into mass production of its advanced secure biometric fingerprint activated chip payment cards.

The SmartMetric biometrics payments card has an inside-the-card fingerprint reader that uses the person’s fingerprint to activate the card’s EMV chip before a payments transaction. The card is also entirely self-powered with a rechargeable battery.

Additionally, SmartMetric will offer the new payments card to financial institutions in markets throughout the Asia Pacific region, shortly after its US and EU product deployment.

SmartMetric is a technology company that has added a fingerprint scanner built inside EMV payment credit and debit chip cards thereby creating a second layer biometric authentication protection in defending against card fraud.