SmartMetric to develop biometric USB interface for EMV chip cards

The company said the product would meet new requirements raised by the launch of EMV chip and PIN cards in the US.

The SmartMetric biometric payments card has a miniature fingerprint scanner built inside the card that is used to activate the cards EMV chip. The company uses the same banking industry EMV chip that is now being used around the world.

There are more than 3.4 billion chip cards issued globally with an estimated additional 1 billion EMV cards added to this global figure from the US, adoption of the EMV chip technology for its credit and debit cards.

The SmartMetric Biometric Payments Card is interoperable with existing chip card (EMV) readers and ATMs, therefore it is able to benefit from the existing global chip card banking and retail infrastructure.