SmartMetric EMV biometric card uses global banking industry standard

This allows the SmartMetric biometric card to work with the existing global payments card infrastructure and does not require an additional reading device to be used by banks and retailers.

Official figures published by the international standards body EMVco show a 1 billion increase in chip cards in circulation from 2013 to 2014. This is a 43% increase in 12 months from 2.37 billion chip cards in use in 2013 bringing the number to 3.4 billion chip cards issued by Q4 2014.