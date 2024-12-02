SmartMetric develops biometric card for banks and consumers

The biometric fingerprint scanner fits inside a standard credit card that is used to validate the card user and instantly turn on the card following a less than 1 second scan of the card users fingerprint. The cardholder’s fingerprint is stored inside the card and never leaves the card.

When a cardholder receives their biometric card from their bank all they need do is touch the square sensor on the surface of the card up to 4 times and forever after, the cardholder’s fingerprint is stored inside their card.

The card works on existing credit and debit card readers and ATM’s. The card has an internal rechargeable battery that in turn allows the card to be biometrically activated prior to the card being inserted into a reader. This allows the card to be used in all restaurants and ATM’s.

The SmartMetric Biometric card is a technology that fight against identity theft and credit card fraud. SmartMetric has achieved a fully operational biometric locked and secured credit card that works with existing credit/debit cards and existing ATMs.