SmartMetric brings biometric security to credit cards

The SmartMetric biometric payments card works with the new chip cards that are now replacing the 40 year old and vulnerable mag stripe technology with more than 2.3 billion chip cards now issued around the world. SmartMetric uses the card holders fingerprint to activate the new chip card which in effect ties the credit card to the user.

