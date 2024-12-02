SmartIntelligence has enabled ai customers to leverage the power of their data and deliver insight. ai’s predictive neural modelling/machine-learning tools also provide forecasting capability. These predictive models exploit patterns found in historical and transactional data to identify risks and opportunities and give the capability to carry out key value elasticity modelling across a business.

ai has developed a data centralization service to help aggregate the data sources, taking into cosideration that the fraud system is one of the best sources of data in an organization and can be easily augmented from other corporate data sources.

The ai Corporation is a fraud and risk management company that provides solutions to global financial institutions, international merchants and other payment service providers. For more information about The ai Corporation please check the profile in the company database.