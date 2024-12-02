SmartCard partners CardLogix to create a biometric payment card solution

The effort will leverage CardLogix’ security features, including a fingerprint sensor that will store biometric data on the smart card’s embedded processor, and other more conventional card security measures meant to protect against cloning and skimming.

The companies aim to develop custom-built solutions for medium-sized enterprises, governments, and resort and casinos. In addition, the biometric smart cards would be designed for use in a cloud-hosted, closed-loop payment system.

SmartCard Marketing is a financial technology solutions provider to the global payments industry, delivering a cloud-based EMV Host platform to banks, telecoms and enterprise customers.

CardLogix supplies smart cards, software, biometric, and other components for securing identity and data in any transaction.