Smart Eye launches screen privacy and document security platform

Now available in the Apple App Store and Google Play, Smart Eye offers multilevel biometric security that ensures screen privacy and user-to-user document security across any device. Currently, millions of files including invoices, Intellectual Property, and financial information are shared everyday through non-secure channels such as mobile devices. Through multilevel biometric verification and continuous facial recognition, the Smart Eye platform aims to prevent document leaks, fraud, and forgery as well as visual hacking.

When a user views a document on their phone in the Smart Eye app and someone comes into view of the screen, a warning sign pops up blocking their view and alerts the user. The sender also has control over whether the document can be downloaded or shared; how long the recipient has access; and can terminate access even after the document has been sent.

Smart Eye also offers e-signature solutions. Many businesses today use e-signature platforms that lack critical verification of the signatory. Smart Eye’s platform requires contracts and agreements being signed electronically to be verified by the intended signer through facial recognition and by comparing the user to a photo ID on file. This ensures only the intended signer can complete the form.