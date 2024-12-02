Smart Engines rolls out AI document liveness detection solution

The new technology supplements solutions for ID documents scanning in mobile applications and web services. It is used to check the authenticity of IDs for user onboarding and protect both users and businesses.

Smart Engines AI algorithms detect holographic security elements, special visual security elements (monograms, ornaments, etc.), check the document page geometry, and control the document state in the video stream and in individual frames.

By a principle of operation, liveness detection belongs to the ‘passive’ class, as it does not require the user to perform special activities. To recognise and verify a document, you need only show it to the camera device for a few seconds or just take a photo.