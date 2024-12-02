Smart Engines brings OCR to new EU electronic ID cards

The new version, Smart ID Engine, is able to scan new biometric ID cards and residence documents of EU citizens as well as new Schengen visas in accordance with the Regulation (EU) 2019/1157 which came into force in August 2021.

According to this Regulation, all EU electronic IDs must follow specific criteria in order to strengthen their security. Electronic ID cards have a QR code and embedded chips with biometric details. Smart Engines OCR understands new ID template types which follow the Regulation including residence permits, visas and ID cards of EU members.

The AI-driven Smart ID Engine has extended the number of supported documents to 1810 with the addition of 61 new subtypes. The number of supported unique templates increased to 2441. The solution works on-premise across servers, desktops, mobile devices and does not transmit customers data for processing to third-party services. Smart Engines software helps companies to comply with the security standard for personal data processing GDPR and satisfy the strict demands of regulators in terms of KYC/AML.