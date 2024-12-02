Sling Money secures MiCA licence and integrates EURC in Europe

The licence grants the company regulatory clearance to operate crypto-related financial services across the European Economic Area (EEA), following its earlier registration as a Crypto Asset Service Provider (CASP) in March 2024.

The MiCA licence enables the firm to expand its operations in compliance with the European Union’s evolving crypto asset regulation framework. It also positions the company to transition fully from temporary grandfathering provisions to a permanent legal footing within the bloc.

EURC to become an important stablecoin for European transfers

With the MiCA licence in place, the firm will introduce EURC, a euro-backed stablecoin issued by Circle, as the standard digital asset for European users of the Sling Money platform. The shift aligns balances with local currency standards and is intended to streamline the user experience for intra-European and global transactions.

EURC is a euro-backed stablecoin that’s accessible globally on Avalanche, Base, Ethereum, Solana, and Stellar. Similar to USDC, EURC is MiCA-compliant and issued by Circle under a full-reserve model.

According to representatives from the company, the transition to EURC is part of a general effort to integrate local currency stability into cross-border payment flows, with the goal of simplifying money transfers and aligning them more closely with regional financial habits.

MiCA, which creates a unified legal framework for crypto asset service providers across the 27 EU member states, aims to bring greater consistency and oversight to the crypto sector. The licence allows Avian Labs Netherlands B.V. to provide its digital finance offerings under this harmonised framework, potentially widening access to its services across the EU.