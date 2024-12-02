SK ID reveals Smart-ID registration in collaboration with iProov and InnoValor

This decision was taken to enable remote Smart-ID enrolment, and it was possible through a partnership with InnoValor and iProov. The solution was also evaluated by TÜV Informationstechnik.

Smart-ID is a digital ID offering for financial services in Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania. As per BiometricUpdate, users who hold a biometric passport and possess a mobile device with the Smart-ID app, a camera, and NFC support can enrol their biometrics in seven steps.



