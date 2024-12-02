SIX Payment, RiskShield partner to protect card transactions

RiskShield is a multi-channel platform that detects and manages suspicious activities and it is delivered by INFORM, a global company in advanced optimization software systems and a provider of intelligent, customer-centric fraud prevention and AML compliance solutions.

The platform encompasses payment fraud prevention and transaction monitoring techniques, case handling and fraud reporting, and other areas, such as banking, acquiring and card issuing. This technology helps SIX monitor their payment operations from a holistic view. For example, the software enables the cross-referencing of merchant and cardholder profiles in a matter of milliseconds to detect any suspicious activity.

SIX Payment Services is a card transaction processor that offers settlement of domestic and international payments by credit, debit and prepaid card. Since May 2017, RiskShield has been running fully integrated in a completely PCI-DSS certified environment and offers SIX Payment Services a reliable solution to protect their customers from fraud.