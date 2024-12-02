Six million Brits victims of financial fraud in 2016

Financial Fraud Action UK says there were over a million incidents of financial fraud in the first six months of 2016 - up 53% from the same period a year earlier.

Criminals get hold of card details by either recording them during a legitimate transaction, or downloading malware onto the victims computer. They then use those details for online shopping. Typically, phishing emails come from someone pretending to be a reputable company and usually ask for account details.

Matt Sanders from Gocompare.com says that people should check credit card and bank statements on a regular basis and look out for unusual or unauthorised transactions. Being aware of the different types of frauds and knowing the warning signs to look out for can also help people avoid falling victim.