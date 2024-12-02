Six identity projects including one in Nigeria approved by World Bank

As per the Guardian, the approved projects’ worth is estimated to be around USD 2.2 billion, and they aim to assist the country to empower citizens, especially marginalised groups, to access welfare-facilitating services. Among the projects approved in the ‘programme of support in fiscal year 2020’, is the Nigeria Digital Identification for Development Project.

The World Bank’s reason behind approving the six projects is to support Nigeria’s development priorities focused on facilitating immunisation, providing an enabling business environment for private sector, expanding the digital economy to promote job creation ,and increasing capacity of public and private sector on governance, social and environmental safeguards.

Other projects approved and to be covered in the World Bank programme are:

Immunisation Plus & Malaria Progress by Accelerating Coverage and Transforming Services (IMPACT) – aimed at delivering primary health care and facilitating immunisation, malaria control, and child and maternal health;

Nigeria Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Project – aimed at upgrading rural roads, facilitating connectivity and access to local markets and agrobusiness services in 13 states.