SiteLock releases malware mitigation tool

The newly launched solution is able to scan and automatically remove malware from websites. The tool also provides businesses with complete reports on scans, threats detected and items removed.

INFINITY is a cloud-based tool and can be used as an add-on to existing SiteLock products or purchased separately. Key features include:

• Scanning technology -- websites are scanned from the outside-in (i.e. what website visitors would see) as well as inside-out (i.e. full administrative access including hidden and password-protected areas);

• Scans also identify vulnerabilities such as Cross Site Scripting (XSS) and SQL Injections.

SiteLock was founded in 2008 and it currently serves over 1.5 million users worldwide.