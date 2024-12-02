SiriusXM employs EyeLock's iris authentication for in-car transactions

The in-car platform is designed to help drivers pay for goods and services while on the go, allowing them to pay tolls, purchase gas, or pass through the drive-thru window without reaching for their wallet.

To that end, the SiriusXM e-wallet will allow drivers to initiate a transaction through voice commands or a touch screen, before using an iris scan to verify the request. The custom EyeLock prototype will be placed in the visor of the car, allowing for the authentication of the driver and other passengers that have been enrolled in the system.

SiriusXM aims to establish payment partnerships with a number of different retailers and services providers. The company plans to make the e-wallet available to car manufacturers that have already adopted its existing connected vehicle services.